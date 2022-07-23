Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given a $70.00 Price Target by KeyCorp Analysts

KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MBUU. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

