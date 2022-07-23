Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $36,456,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.