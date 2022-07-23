Marc-André Pelletier Buys 51,000 Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Stock

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) Director Marc-André Pelletier bought 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 386,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$270,830.

Marc-André Pelletier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Marc-André Pelletier purchased 6,900 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,830.00.

Bonterra Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

CVE:BTR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.66. The company had a trading volume of 140,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,709. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.13. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources ( CVE:BTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

