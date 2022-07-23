Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.00.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

MMC stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,123,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.