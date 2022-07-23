Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Stock Performance

MRETF stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.