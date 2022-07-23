Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark currently has a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.15.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $52.02 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,383 shares of company stock worth $3,255,247 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

