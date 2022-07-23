Mate Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Mate has a total market cap of $1,369.22 and approximately $663.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mate has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016646 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001852 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032279 BTC.
Mate Coin Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mate
