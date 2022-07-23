Matson Money. Inc. Acquires 19,675 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.1% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $220,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $397.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

