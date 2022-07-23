Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $160.67 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

