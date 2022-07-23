Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.1 %

HUN stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.