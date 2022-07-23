Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

