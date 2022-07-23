Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after buying an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,387,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 137,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,136,000 after buying an additional 116,917 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $180.69 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

