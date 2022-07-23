Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 223 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 132,555 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Kroger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,265,000 after purchasing an additional 108,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

