Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 331 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $46.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

