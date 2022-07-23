Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 5,224 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JNK stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

