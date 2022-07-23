Medallion Financial (MFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.96 million. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $5.70 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.