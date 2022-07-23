MediShares Price Up 13.7% This Week (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $418,232.06 and approximately $13,579.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,226.37 or 1.00112271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MDS is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

