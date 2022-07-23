Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Increased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 91.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,654,000 after purchasing an additional 394,203 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 101,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.86. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

