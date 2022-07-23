Memetic / PepeCoin Hits Market Cap of $982,700.31 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $982,700.31 and $228.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00213971 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005146 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001140 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00586724 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

