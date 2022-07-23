Mesefa (SEFA) Trading Down 63.2% This Week

Mesefa (SEFA) traded down 30% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Mesefa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mesefa has traded 63.2% lower against the US dollar. Mesefa has a total market cap of $3,014.63 and $154.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016959 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032614 BTC.

Mesefa Profile

Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com.

Buying and Selling Mesefa

