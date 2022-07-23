Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 295.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $169.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,289.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

