Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,775 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META opened at $169.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

