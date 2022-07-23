Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $280.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.60.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $169.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.