Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Netflix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,805,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,247,709. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

