Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,792 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $13,666,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded down $13.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $561.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,894. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $541.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

