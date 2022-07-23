Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.93. 5,307,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,276. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.