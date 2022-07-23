Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,096,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,886,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

