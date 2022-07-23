Metis Global Partners LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2,081.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,777 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 0.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,293,000 after purchasing an additional 249,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,635,969,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,334,000 after purchasing an additional 577,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,028,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,673,000 after purchasing an additional 120,571 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,200 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.74. 1,889,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,201. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

