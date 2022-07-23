Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. 1,597,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

