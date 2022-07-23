Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 35,866 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 180,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. 1,748,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,598. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. TC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

