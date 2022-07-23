Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.81.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $13.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $446.77. 1,251,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,899. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

