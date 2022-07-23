Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCB traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.21. 156,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,049. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $86,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,739.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,092,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

