Mettalex Hits 24 Hour Volume of $113,867.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Mettalex has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Mettalex has a market cap of $196,896.37 and $113,867.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017028 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001869 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032504 BTC.
About Mettalex
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mettalex
