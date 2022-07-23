Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

