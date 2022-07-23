Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $61.29 on Friday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Micron Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $327,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

