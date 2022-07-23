Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Cowen

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $346.52.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.