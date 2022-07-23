Mina Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00003291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $443.78 million and approximately $22.60 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016829 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00033381 BTC.
Mina Coin Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 601,068,482 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
