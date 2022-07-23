Misbloc Hits Market Capitalization of $21.26 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Misbloc has a total market cap of $21.26 million and approximately $777,267.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Misbloc has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,522.91 or 1.00080962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,519,940 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544.

Buying and Selling Misbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

