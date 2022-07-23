Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Position Boosted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Mistras Group worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Price Performance

MG opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.12 million, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.76. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $161.66 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

See Also

