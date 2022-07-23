Mizuho Raises Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $139.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Ashland Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $104.72 on Tuesday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ashland Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

