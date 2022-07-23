Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF opened at $62.58 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

