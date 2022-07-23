Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.62 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

