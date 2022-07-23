Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 64,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 877,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,719,000 after purchasing an additional 89,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $82.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average of $87.74. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

