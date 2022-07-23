Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $1,564,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,865,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

