Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $301.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

