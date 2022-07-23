Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Humana by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Humana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Humana by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

HUM opened at $488.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $497.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $457.03 and a 200 day moving average of $436.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.61.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

