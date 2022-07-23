Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,584 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,584 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

