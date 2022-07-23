Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

DFAU stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

