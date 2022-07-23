Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,897 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after acquiring an additional 226,170 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after acquiring an additional 473,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after acquiring an additional 544,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $48.14 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

