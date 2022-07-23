Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE DNB opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

